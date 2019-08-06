- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the Mainstays Back To College Twin XL Bundle for $13.41. Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $21 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts the Mainstays Minimal Upholstered Tufted Rounded Headboard in Beige or Blue from $38.99 with free shipping in the sizes listed below. That's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago, at least $30 off list, and lowest prices by size we've seen for any upholstered headboards. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Maxton Ultra Soft Pinsonic King Quilt Set in White for $25.02. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $20 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts the Mainstays 1.375" Memory Foam Mattress Topper in various sizes, as listed below. Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's a savings of as much as $22 and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Lux Decor Collection offers its Lux Decor 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set in several styles (Black/White pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWSONLY" drops it to $17.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from January as $22 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Sweet Home Collection 6-Piece 1,500-Thread Count Queen Sheet Set in Gray for $19.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $7, although we saw it for a buck less last week.
Update: The price has dropped to $17.99. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Zinus 1.5" Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress Topper in several sizes from from $20.39, as listed below. Plus, Prime members receive free shipping. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Hallmart Collectibles Amanda 3-Piece Comforter Set for $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $60 off and tied with our mention of a shipped mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Deal ends August 6. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of patio furniture. Most of these orders receive free shipping. (For orders under $35, pickup is an option.) Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now Shop Now
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail Hazel Creek 12-Person Cabin Tent for $269 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $65. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Maudlow 7-Slat Wood Adirondack Outdoor Chair in White for $34.32. Pad your order over $35 to qualify for free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99. That's $66 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Crowley Park 3-Piece Outdoor Bar Set with Fold-Down Table for $56.96 with free shipping. That's $22 under our mention from a month ago, $67 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Allenbeck 5-Slat Wood Adirondack Outdoor Chair in White for $33.21. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by at least $25. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Springview Hills Resin Outdoor Adirondack Bench for $56.69 with free shipping. That's $102 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $47.44. Buy Now
