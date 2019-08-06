- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart offers the Mainstays Allenbeck 5-Slat Wood Adirondack Outdoor Chair in White for $33.21. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by at least $25. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Springview Hills Resin Outdoor Adirondack Chair for $43.59 with free shipping. That's $25 under last month's mention, $55 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $34.41. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Wesley Creek 2-Seat Outdoor Sling Seat Glider in Tan for $72.31 with free shipping. That's $18 under our mention from a month ago, $42 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Outdoor Double Rocking Chair for $74.99 with free shipping. That's $44 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Hopkins 2x4basics AnySize Chair / Bench Kit in Sand for $35.97 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two months ago and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by a buck, although most stores charge $50 or more.) Buy Now
Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Zero Gravity Chair 2-Pack with Side Table in Red for $80.74 with free shipping. That's $14 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Superjare Direct via Amazon offers its Superjare Patio Glider Loveseat in Gray for $139.99. Coupon code "KS4T8J6J" drops that to $83.99. With free shipping, that's $56 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Camrose Farmhouse Outdoor Bench with Wicker Storage Box for $99.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of patio furniture. Most of these orders receive free shipping. (For orders under $35, pickup is an option.) Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now Shop Now
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail Hazel Creek 12-Person Cabin Tent for $269 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $65. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Crowley Park 3-Piece Outdoor Bar Set with Fold-Down Table for $56.96 with free shipping. That's $22 under our mention from a month ago, $67 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Springview Hills Resin Outdoor Adirondack Bench for $56.69 with free shipping. That's $102 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $47.44. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays No Tools 6-Cube Standard Storage Bookshelf in Navy, Red, or Yellow for $14.99 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Cassel Wicker Two-Seat Canopy Patio Swing for $75.48 with free shipping. That's $67 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Sign In or Register