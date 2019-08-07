- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the Mainstays 8.5x11" Document Format Picture Frame 6-pack for $13.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee and drop the price to $13.63. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays 71" Floor Lamp in Black or Silver for $7.67. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays 69" Etagere Floor Lamp in Charcoal for $22.43. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That is $3 off list and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays 5-watt LED Desk Lamp with Qi Wireless Charging in several colors (Silver pictured) for $10. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $2 under our January mention, $10 off, and the lowest price we've seen for an LED lamp with wireless charging capability. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Reversible Sequin Pouf in several colors (Rainbow pictured) for $15. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our December mention, $15 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Forest Grass 35.7-Sq. Ft. Artificial Fake Grass Carpet for $81.99. Coupon code "40QWERT" drops the price to $41.99. With free shipping, that's $40 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Mofee Tool via Amazon offers its Mofeez Cornhole LED Lights 2-Pack for $19.99. Coupon code "333M3ERO" drops the price to $9.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $12.99 before and $6.49 after coupon. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Coleman Scented Citronella Candle with Wooden Crackle Wick in S'mores for $2.94 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last month's mention (which required a $25 minimum purchase) and the lowest price we could find now by $8. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Lights By Night Stars and Moon Night Light for $3.30 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Gotrax G2 Commuting Electric Scooter in Black for $198 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now Shop Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Crowley Park 3-Piece Outdoor Bar Set with Fold-Down Table for $56.96 with free shipping. That's $22 under our mention from a month ago, $67 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Springview Hills Resin Outdoor Adirondack Bench for $56.69 with free shipping. That's $102 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $47.44. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Mirabell 3-Piece Patio Sling Mesh Bistro Set for $56.31 with free shipping. That's $93 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays No Tools 6-Cube Standard Storage Bookshelf in Navy, Red, or Yellow for $14.99 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
