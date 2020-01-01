Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 53 mins ago
Mainstays 8-Piece Bed-in-a-Bag Reversible Comforter Set
from $30
free shipping w/ $35

That's at least $12 off and a very low price for a 6- to 8-piece bedding sets in general. Shop Now at Walmart

  • Twin (6-piece set) for $29.96 ($12 off)
  • Full or Queen for $32.96 ($13 off)
  • King for $34.96 ($14 off)
  • Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or pad your order to $35 or more to bag free shipping.
  • Available in several colors (Navy pictured)
  • Includes fitted sheet, flat sheet, pillow cases, shams, and comforter
