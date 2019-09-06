Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the best deal now by $9. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Broan NuTone 678 Ventilation Fan and Light Combination for $32.82 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention and the best we could find today by a buck. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Bell & Howell Motion Pods Mini LED Lights 3-Pack for $10.80. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
That's a buck under our mention from last month, $8 off, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now
Ruicaikun Direct via Amazon offers its Ruicaikun 32.8-Foot Smart RGB LED Strip Lights for $43.99. Coupon code "DBVHA88T" drops that to $21.99. With free shipping, that's $22 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by at least $9 for most items. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
That's tied with our mention from a week ago, $180 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Front Loading Stackable Small Laundry Hamper with Lid 2-Pack in several colors (Gray pictured) for $9.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Logan Writing Desk in Espresso for $34.99. Pad your order over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99. Excluding padding, that's $24 off and tied with our mention from ten days ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $4 for a similar item elsewhere. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Seaton Creek Steel Raised Planter on Stand in Blue for $29.22. Pad your order over $35 to get free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99. Excluding padding, that's $37 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
