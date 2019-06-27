Walmart · 20 hrs ago
$8 $9
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Mainstays 71" Floor Lamp in Black or Silver for $7.67. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Features
- 3 brightness settings
- Model: JK-1559BK
Details
Comments
-
Published 20 hr ago
Verified 14 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Walmart · 3 days ago
Mainstays 69" Etagere Floor Lamp
$22 $25
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Mainstays 69" Etagere Floor Lamp in Charcoal for $22.43. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That is $3 off list and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 69.5" x 13" x 13"
- 3-way rotary switch
- 3-display shelves
- mental base with charcoal finish
- white plastic shade
Amazon · 6 hrs ago
Lithonia Lighting 6" Dimmable LED Recessed Ceiling Light
$17 $33
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Lithonia Lighting 6" Dimmable LED Recessed Ceiling Light in 3000K White for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $17 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update : It's increased slightly in price and now costs $16.83. Buy Now
Update : It's increased slightly in price and now costs $16.83. Buy Now
Features
- 13W
- 1,020 lumens
- will last 36,000 hours
Amazon · 4 wks ago
Newhouse Lighting Solar Flickering Flame Outdoor Torch 4-Pack
$60
free shipping
Amazon offers the Newhouse Lighting Solar Flickering Flame Outdoor Torch 4-Pack in Bamboo for $59.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now
Features
- LED lantern
- auto on/off
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Smart Solar San Rafael II Solar Mission Lantern
$20 $25
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Smart Solar San Rafael II Solar Mission Lantern for $19.77 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- measures 6.6" x 6.6" x 15"
- warm white LEDs
- automatically turns on at dusk and off at dawn
- up to 8 hours of use per full charge
- Model: 3960KR1
Amazon · 2 days ago
Tvird Lily LED Solar Garden Stake Light 2-Pack
$14 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Noonvenniac via Amazon offers the Tvird Lily LED Solar Garden Stake Light 2-Pack in Purple/Blue for $19.99. Coupon code "TVIRDOUTDOOR" cuts that to $13.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 4 flowers on each stake
- 7 color-changing lights
- up to 30,000-hour lifespan
- IP65 waterproof
Walmart · 8 hrs ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Walmart · 3 wks ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart · 1 mo ago
180 Arm & Hammer Disposable Waste Bag Refills
$8 $15
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Arm & Hammer Disposable Waste Bag Refills 180-Pack in Blue for $8.23. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from ten days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $3. Buy Now
Features
- They fit standard size dispensers
Walmart · 5 days ago
Mainstays Collinsport 9-Foot Cantilever Umbrella
$50 $90
free shipping
Walmart offers the Mainstays Collinsport 9-Foot Cantilevered Umbrella in several colors (Blue pictured) for $49.99 with free shipping. That's $40 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- UV-resistant polyester canopy
- powder-coated steam frame and pole
Walmart · 6 days ago
Mainstays Storage Cabinet
$60 $90
free shipping
Walmart offers the Mainstays Storage Cabinet in several colors (White Stipple pictured) for $59.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our April mention, $30 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures approximately 21" x 15" x 60"
- four doors, two adjustable shelves, and one fixed shelf
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Mainstays Wood Adirondack Chair
$66
free shipping
Walmart offers the Mainstays Wood Adirondack Chair in several colors (Natural pictured) for $65.97 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find now by $17. Buy Now
Features
- Contoured back
- 250-lb. max capacity
- solid wood construction
Walmart · 2 days ago
Mainstays Leaning Ladder 5-Shelf Bookcase
$34 $49
free s&h w/$35
Walmart offers the Mainstays Leaning Ladder 5-Shelf Bookcase in Espresso for $33.97. Pad your order over $35 to qualify for free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99. (Free in-store pickup is also available.) That's $15 off and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- measures 70" x 13" x 23.5"
- 45-lb. weight capacity per shelf
- Model: MS12-021-006-02
Sign In or Register