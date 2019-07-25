New
Walmart · 25 mins ago
Mainstays 70" 5-Shelf Leaning Ladder Bookcase
$34 $49
free shipping w/ $35

Walmart offers the Mainstays 70" 5-Shelf Leaning Ladder Bookcase in Espresso for $33.97. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. (Orders of $35 or more bag free shipping so bear that in mind.) That's $15 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • measures 70" x 13" x 23.5"
  • 45-lb. weight capacity per shelf
  • Model: MS12-021-006-02
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 25 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Home Furniture Walmart Mainstays
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register