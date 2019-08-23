Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Walmart offers the Mainstays 6-Drawer Dresser in Nightfall Oak for $102.99 with free shipping. Choose in-store pickup to cut it to $99.78. That's $30 under our February mention, $65 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Recliner with Pocketed Comfort Coils in Black for $179 with free shipping. That's $20 under our May mention, $80 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Emery 4-Drawer Dresser Chest in several colors (Black Oak pictured) for $69.99. Choose in-store pickup to drop the price to $67.81. That's tied with our June mention at $17 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Logan Writing Desk in Espresso for $34.99. Pad your order over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99. Excluding padding, that's $24 off and tied with our mention from ten days ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts the Mainstays 14" High Profile Foldable Steel Bed Frame in various sizes, as listed below. With free shipping, that's a savings of up to $45 and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Walmart offers two Orion 72" 5-Shelf Bookcases in Black or Oak for $43.58 with free shipping. That's $9 under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen for two. (It's the best price today by $46.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the DHP Miles Metal Loft Full-Size Bed with Desk in Silver for $221.82 with free shipping. That's $55 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Sam's Club offers its members the Society Den Madison Queen Storage Platform Bed for $599 with free shipping. (Non-members pay a $59.90 surcharge, so it's better to buy a 1-year membership for $45.) That's $200 under our mention from last October, $400 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
For Sam's Club members, Sam's Club takes up to $1,200 off select furniture for its Labor Day Furniture Sale. (Non-members pay a 10% surcharge, so in many cases it's better to buy a 1-year membership for $45.) Plus, most items bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Cozylife via Walmart offers the Huawei Honor Band 5 0.95" Smart Bracelet in several colors (Black pictured) for $31.33. With free shipping, that's $2 under our mention from two weeks ago, $14 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Front Loading Stackable Large Laundry Hamper with Lid in several colors (Red pictured) for $7.30. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Front Loading Stackable Small Laundry Hamper with Lid 2-Pack in several colors (Gray pictured) for $9.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers its Mainstays 22" Cascading Bowls Tiered Water Fountain in Brown for $49.97 with free shipping. That's $75 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Lindholm Way Patio Loveseat Set for $81.16 with free shipping. That's $127 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Sign In or Register