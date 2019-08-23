New
Walmart · 58 mins ago
Mainstays 6-Drawer Dresser
$100 $165
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Mainstays 6-Drawer Dresser in Nightfall Oak for $102.99 with free shipping. Choose in-store pickup to cut it to $99.78. That's $30 under our February mention, $65 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

  • It's also available in Dark Russet Cherry for $99.99 with free shipping.
  • measures 29.7" x 53.5" x 14.7"
