That's tied with our mention from a month ago and the best price we could find by $29. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Logan Writing Desk in Espresso for $34.99. Pad your order over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99. Excluding padding, that's $24 off and tied with our mention from ten days ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's $44 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $95. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays 6-Drawer Dresser in Nightfall Oak for $102.99 with free shipping. Choose in-store pickup to cut it to $99.78. That's $30 under our February mention, $65 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Emery 4-Drawer Dresser Chest in several colors (Black Oak pictured) for $69.99. Choose in-store pickup to drop the price to $67.81. That's tied with our June mention at $17 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's the best deal by $190, although we saw it for $134 less in June. Buy Now
Refresh your living room, dining room, or bedroom with discounts on recliners, sofas, beds, dining sets, and more. Shop Now
That's $481 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's the best price we could find by $34, or the lowest by $68 if buying two to form a king. Buy Now
Save on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Shop Now
It's $19 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's $5 under the lowest price we could find for a similar dish rack sold elsewhere. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $116. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Front Loading Stackable Small Laundry Hamper with Lid 2-Pack in several colors (Gray pictured) for $9.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Seaton Creek Steel Raised Planter on Stand in Blue for $29.22. Pad your order over $35 to get free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99. Excluding padding, that's $37 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $4 for a similar item elsewhere. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays 9" High Velocity 3-Speed Fan in Black for $14.44. Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $2 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
