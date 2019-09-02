Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Mainstays 5x7-Foot Jenner Stripe Outdoor Area Rug in Navy for $29. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $11 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 73% off a selection of rugs. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. (Orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Amazon offers the Safavieh 5'1" x 7'6" Dallas Shag Collection Area Rug in Ivory/Dark Grey for $59.96 with free shipping. That's tied with our July mention and the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now
Walmart discounts the Safavieh Evoke Trena Traditional Area Rug in several sizes, with prices starting from $19.43. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Home Dynamix Splash Odette 5'2" x 7'2" Area Rug in Abstract Gray/Blue for $53.14. Clip the 5% off coupon on the page to cut it to $50.48. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $14. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Beurer Wireless Thermometer and Hygrometer in White for $14.16. Opt for in-store pickup at Walmart to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's about $2 under our mention from four days ago, a savings of $33 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Front Loading Stackable Large Laundry Hamper with Lid in several colors (Red pictured) for $7.30. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Front Loading Stackable Small Laundry Hamper with Lid 2-Pack in several colors (Gray pictured) for $9.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays 72'' Combo Floor Lamp in several colors (Black pictured) for $11.44. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by about $11. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Logan Writing Desk in Espresso for $34.99. Pad your order over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99. Excluding padding, that's $24 off and tied with our mention from ten days ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
