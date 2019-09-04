New
Mainstays 48-Piece Flatware Set
$8 $13
$6 shipping

Walmart offers the Mainstays 48-Piece Flatware Set in Cobalt for $7.99 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's $5 off list and the lowest price we could find by about $9. Buy Now

  • Orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.
Features
  • 8 dinner forks, 8 salad forks, 8 dinner spoons, 8 dinner knives, and 16 teaspoons
  • plastic storage tray
