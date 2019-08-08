- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart offers the Mainstays 32-oz. 1-Compartment Meal Prep Food Storage Container 15-Pack for $8.96. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $2 under the lowest price we could find for a similar 15-pack elsewhere. Buy Now
Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Tritan Locking Food Storage Container Sets in several sizes with prices starting from $12.74. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a savings of at least $2 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of kitchen accessories with prices starting from $4.76. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Save at least $8 on a variety of tools for nearly every application. Shop Now
Home Depot takes 30% off a selection of Luminarc 4- or 6-piece drinkware sets, with prices starting at $8.82. (Prices are as marked.) Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $45 or more to bag free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Bubba Flo Duo 24-oz. Insulated Water Bottle in Smoke for $8.94 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack in Black/Gray Assorted or Blue Assorted for $14.96. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $2 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $15 today. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays 10x8-Foot Spring Branch Patio Awning for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $69 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Logan Writing Desk in Espresso for $34.99. Pad your order over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99. Excluding padding, that's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays 65" 3-Position Tufted Futon in Blue for $85.50 with free shipping. That's $14 under our March mention, $84 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart discounts the Mainstays 14" High Profile Foldable Steel Bed Frame in various sizes, as listed below. With free shipping, that's a savings of up to $45 and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
