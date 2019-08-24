Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Mainstays 3-Shelf Metal Cart in White for $25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $6 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays 3-Compartment Meal Prep Food Storage Container 60-Pack for $29.98. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $7 off list and the best per-unit price we've seen for a food storage container. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays 32-oz. 1-Compartment Meal Prep Food Storage Container 15-Pack for $8.96. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $2 under the lowest price we could find for a similar 15-pack elsewhere. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays 3-Piece Mixing Bowl Set in White or Red for $5.92. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $2 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
WC Crafts via Amazon offers the Amco Rub-a-Way Stainless Steel Odor Absorber Bar for $5.35 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find today by $3, although it was pennies less a week ago.
Update: The price has increased at Amazon; however, Target still offers it for $5.40 with in-store pickup. Buy Now
Yofidra Direct via Amazon offers its Yofidra Soap Dispenser Extension Tube Kit for $24.98. Coupon code "UOZSGG8M" drops the price to $12.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our June mention, $12 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Fred & Friends Pizza Boss 3000 Circular Saw Pizza Wheel for $12.59 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Tritan Locking Food Storage Container Sets in several sizes with prices starting from $12.74. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with last week's mention, a savings of at least $2 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Cozylife via Walmart offers the Huawei Honor Band 5 0.95" Smart Bracelet in several colors (Black pictured) for $31.33. With free shipping, that's $2 under our mention from two weeks ago, $14 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Front Loading Stackable Large Laundry Hamper with Lid in several colors (Red pictured) for $7.30. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Front Loading Stackable Small Laundry Hamper with Lid 2-Pack in several colors (Gray pictured) for $9.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Logan Writing Desk in Espresso for $34.99. Pad your order over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99. Excluding padding, that's $24 off and tied with our mention from ten days ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays 6-Drawer Dresser in Nightfall Oak for $102.99 with free shipping. Choose in-store pickup to cut it to $99.78. That's $30 under our February mention, $65 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
