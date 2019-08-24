New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Mainstays 3-Shelf Metal Cart
$25 $31
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Mainstays 3-Shelf Metal Cart in White for $25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $6 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Tips
  • It's also available in Grey for the same price, with in-store pickup.
Features
  • 4 casters (2 locking)
  • measures 20" x 15" x 32.79"
  • 40-lb. weight limit per shelf
  • metal construction
  • Model: MS59-020-098-01
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Kitchen Walmart Mainstays
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register