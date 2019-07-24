New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Mainstays 3-Piece White Folding Bistro Table and Chair Set
$48 $100
free shipping

Walmart offers the Mainstays 3-Piece White Folding Bistro Table and Chair Set for $47.79 with free shipping. That's $52 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • tables measures about 24" x 28"
  • chairs measure about 20" x 16" x 32"
  • steel frames with powder-coated white finish
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Patio Furniture Walmart Mainstays
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register