New
Walmart · 35 mins ago
Mainstays 3-Piece Mixing Bowl Set
$6 $8
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Mainstays 3-Piece Mixing Bowl Set in White or Red for $5.92. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $2 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • one 2.5-quart bowl
  • one 3.5-quart bowl
  • one 5-quart bowl
  • Model: MS11-041-410-11
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 35 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Kitchen Walmart Mainstays
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register