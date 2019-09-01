New
41 mins ago
Mainstays 3-Compartment Meal Prep Food Storage Container 60-Pack
$23 $30
Walmart offers the Mainstays 3-Compartment Meal Prep Food Storage Container 60-Pack for $22.78. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $7 off list and tied with last week's mention as the best per-unit price we've seen for a food storage container. Buy Now

Features
  • 5-cup total capacity
  • microwave and dishwasher (top rack) safe
  • 60 black-colored bases and 60 transparent lids
  • each measures 10" x 7" x 2.4"
Details
Comments
