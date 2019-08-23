Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers its Mainstays 22" Cascading Bowls Tiered Water Fountain in Brown for $49.97 with free shipping. That's $75 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Lindholm Way Patio Loveseat Set for $81.16 with free shipping. That's $127 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Finne Isle Quilted Outdoor Double Hammock in Gray for $48.98 with free shipping. That's $6 under our mention from three weeks ago, $41 under list price, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $54.97. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Layken Steel and All Weather Wicker Fire Pit Patio Set in Brown for $299.97 with free shipping. That is $329 off list and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Laila Outdoor Bird Bath in Antique White for $52.98 with free shipping. That's $47 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Northern Tool takes up to 65% off a selection of lawn and garden tools and equipment. Plus, take an addition $20 off orders of $100 or more via coupon code "266361". Opt for in-store pickup to dodge any shipping fees, which start at $5.99, although select items ship for free. Discounted items include trailers, hoses, sprayers, and more. Shop Now
Big Lots discounts a selection of patio furniture, garden decor, rugs, lighting, and more during its Big End of Season Patio Clearance. Shipping starts at $4.95, but orders of $99 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon offers the DeWitt 3"x50-Foot Tree Wrap for $3.60 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada UV Light Electric Bug Zapper for $25.99. Coupon code "LWY59426" drops the price to $10.40. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week, $80 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Cozylife via Walmart offers the Huawei Honor Band 5 0.95" Smart Bracelet in several colors (Black pictured) for $31.33. With free shipping, that's $2 under our mention from two weeks ago, $14 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Front Loading Stackable Large Laundry Hamper with Lid in several colors (Red pictured) for $7.30. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Front Loading Stackable Small Laundry Hamper with Lid 2-Pack in several colors (Gray pictured) for $9.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Logan Writing Desk in Espresso for $34.99. Pad your order over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99. Excluding padding, that's $24 off and tied with our mention from ten days ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Cotton Washcloth Collection Multi-Packs from $3.97 as listed below. Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's up to $11 off list and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
