That's $8 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the best deal now by $9. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Laila Outdoor Bird Bath in Antique White for $52.98 with free shipping. That's $47 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's tied with out July mention, $10 off, and the lowest price we've seen for an LED lamp with wireless charging capability. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays 5x7-Foot Jenner Stripe Outdoor Area Rug in Navy for $29. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $11 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 73% off a selection of rugs. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. (Orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Amazon offers the Redi Shade Blackout Pleated Paper Shade 6-Pack in Black for $21.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our July mention as the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find for this quantity elsewhere by $17.) Buy Now
Home Depot offers the Merola Tile Botellero 2-Bottle Unglazed Terra Cotta Stackable Floor Wine Rack 24-Pack for $243.78. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $80 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $325. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Coolaroo 4x6-Foot Exterior Roller Shade in Mocha for $57.08. Clip the $8.56 clippable coupon on the product page to drop that to $48.52. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention and the best price we could find by $22 today.
Update: The on-page coupon is gone, but the price has dropped to $49. Buy Now
Save on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
That's $33 off and the cheapest new 16GB Android tablet we've ever seen. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Front Loading Stackable Small Laundry Hamper with Lid 2-Pack in several colors (Gray pictured) for $9.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Logan Writing Desk in Espresso for $34.99. Pad your order over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99. Excluding padding, that's $24 off and tied with our mention from ten days ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Seaton Creek Steel Raised Planter on Stand in Blue for $29.22. Pad your order over $35 to get free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99. Excluding padding, that's $37 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays 6-Drawer Dresser in Nightfall Oak for $102.99 with free shipping. Choose in-store pickup to cut it to $99.78. That's $30 under our February mention, $65 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
