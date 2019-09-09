New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Mainstays 18" to 28" Spring Tension Window Curtain Rod
$3 $11
pickup at Walmart

That's $8 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Tips
  • For in-store pickup only, with stock varying by ZIP Code.
Features
  • available in Brown
  • steel tension rod
  • requires no tools or hardware for installation
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Decor Walmart Mainstays
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register