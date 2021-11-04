The 12-piece set is going for $15. Buy Now at Walmart
- Availability is limited by ZIP.
Save on everything from small appliances, to knife sets, baking and cookware sets, storage boxes, pans, and more. Plus, bag an extra 30% off select items via coupon code "FRIEND". Prices start from $3. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Throwback Hot Air Popper for $17.93 ($20 off).
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
Save on new and refurbished cookware and small appliances. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Refurbs are each covered by a 90-day Woot warranty.
- Pictured is the Cuisinart 7-Qt. Cast Iron Oval Casserole for $59.99 (low by $110).
That's the best price we could find by $210. Buy Now at Best Buy
- In several colors (Silver pictured).
- 10 speeds
- 5-quart stainless steel bowl with handle
- power hub fits over 10 optional attachments (not included)
- includes flat beater, Powerknead spiral dough hook, and stainless steel wire whip
- Model: KV25G0X
Clip the on-page coupon for half off, making it a buck less than one 5" smaller. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Thirteen Chefs via Amazon.
- Ships from the seller and may take up to two weeks to arrive.
- measures 17" x 12" x 1"
- Model: PACA1712
Find the perfect holiday gift or grab that tech item you've been wanting. Shop deals on 4K Smart TVs, robot vacuums, laptops, toys, home goods, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders over $35 get free shipping.
- Select items may be available for in-store pickup only. Availability may vary by ZIP code.
Save on trimmers, grills, lawn mowers, lights, umbrellas, weed killer, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
That's half off and a great price for a wet/dry vac. Buy Now at Walmart
- Pad your order to over $35 to get free shipping; otherwise, it adds $5.99.
- 5HP (peak) motor
- converts to a blower
- includes two extension wands, utility nozzle, & crevice tool
Some of these Black Friday prices are half (or less) what you'd pay at Amazon, Macy's, or other stores, including classics like Clue, Sorry, and Connect 4. Buy Now at Walmart
- Orders of $35 or more get free shipping, otherwise shipping adds $5.99. (These deals go live in local stores at 5 am local time on November 5 – you may be able to choose curbside pickup at that point.)
- Pictured is the Hasbro Connect 4 Game for $5 (low by $5).
That's a strong price for a floor lamp given Amazon charges at least $30 or more for a similar type. Buy Now at Walmart
- In several colors (Silver pictured).
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
- 3-way rotation
- 100W and 60W bulbs required (not included).
That's an $11 savings in Canyon Walnut only. Buy Now at Walmart
- Assembled dimensions: 36" x 15" x 30"
- Model: MS17-D4-1009-07
That's a savings of $10 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Gray or Brown
- 37.25"- 40.25" adjustable height
- tilt and tension controls
- Model: MS18-D4-1015-06
Save $40 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- measures 33" x 13.31" x 30"
- Model: MS16-D4-1007-06
