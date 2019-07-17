New
Walmart · 55 mins ago
Mainstays 15-lb. Weighted Throw Blanket w/Removable Cover
$26 $63
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Mainstays 15-lb. Weighted Throw Blanket w/Removable Cover in Ivory or Gray for $26.24. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $37 off list and the lowest price we've ever seen for a 15-lb. weighted blanket. Buy Now

Features
  • measures 48" x 72"
  • machine-washable cover
