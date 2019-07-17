Walmart offers the Mainstays 15-lb. Weighted Throw Blanket w/Removable Cover in Ivory or Gray for $26.24. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $37 off list and the lowest price we've ever seen for a 15-lb. weighted blanket. Buy Now
- measures 48" x 72"
- machine-washable cover
LiuYX via Amazon offers its LiuYX Cervical Neck and Shoulder Pillow for $15.99. Coupon code "8DU6S7CL" cuts that to $9.59. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- purportedly promotes natural traction for the neck & shoulder
- purportedly promotes proper cervical spinal alignment
Lux Decor Collection offers its Lux Decor 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set in several styles (Black/White pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWSONLY" drops it to $17.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from January as $22 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- This merchant sells select Full/Queen styles for slightly less via Amazon.
- Includes a cover and two shams
- Full/Queen or King/California King
Today only, Woot offers the Rayon from Bamboo Luxury Deep Pocket Sheet Set in several colors/sizes from $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by at least $49. Shop Now
- inc. fitted and flat sheets and pillowcase(s)
- Twin for $15.99 (low by $49)
- Twin XL for $15.99 ($36 off)
- Full for $16.99 (low by $49)
- Queen for $18.99 (low by $86)
- King for $19.99 (low by $66)
Amazon offers the Sweet Home Collection 6-Piece 1,500-Thread Count Queen Sheet Set in Gray for $19.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $7, although we saw it for a buck less last week. Buy Now
- includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and 4 standard pillowcases
- 100% fine brushed microfiber polyester
- deep pockets
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- portable power bank not included
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart offers the Mainstays Storage Cabinet in several colors (White Stipple pictured) for $59.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $12 today. Buy Now
- measures approximately 21" x 15" x 60"
- four doors, two adjustable shelves, and one fixed shelf
Walmart offers the Mainstays Emery 4-Drawer Dresser in several colors (Canyon Walnut pictured) for $69.99. Opt for in-store pickup and it drops to $67.81. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
- Composite wood
- Measures about 28" x 16" x 40"
Walmart offers the Mainstays Mission 5-Piece Counter-Height Dining Set in Cherry for $115.27 with free shipping. That's $12 under our mention from ten days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $22.) Buy Now
- 38" x 38" x 35.8" rubber wood table
- 4 rubber wood / plywood chairs with a 23.8" seat height
- Model: MS43-018-042-01
Walmart offers the Mainstays Wood Adirondack Chair in several colors (Natural pictured) for $65.97 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find now by $17. Buy Now
- Contoured back
- 250-lb. max capacity
- solid wood construction
