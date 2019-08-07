- Create an Account or Login
Walmart discounts the Mainstays 14" High Profile Foldable Steel Bed Frame in various sizes, as listed below. With free shipping, that's a savings of up to $45 and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays No Tools 6-Cube Standard Storage Bookshelf in Navy, Red, or Yellow for $14.99 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays 65" 3-Position Tufted Futon in Blue for $85.50 with free shipping. That's $14 under our March mention, $84 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Ultra Collapsible Collapsible Storage Ottoman in several colors (Grey Flannel pictured) for $16.82. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $33 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays No-Tools Assembly 8-Cube Shelving Storage Unit in Gray or Red for $24.88. Choose in-store pickup to drop that to $22.94. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $18. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Lucid 8-foot Convertible Foam Sofa for $234.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $96. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Intex Inflatable Corner Sofa for $49.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Home Depot takes up to 40% off select home furniture. Choose free in-store pickup where available, although some items receive free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Wayfair offers the WFX Utility Wall Storage Cabinet in Gray/ Natural for $58.99 with free shipping. That is $120 off list and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
For in-store pickup only, Walmart continues to offer the TCL 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart TV for $478. That's tied with last week's mention, a low by $391, and best deal we've seen. (It's also a very low price for a 65" 4K Smart TV.) Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now Shop Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Crowley Park 3-Piece Outdoor Bar Set with Fold-Down Table for $56.96 with free shipping. That's $22 under our mention from a month ago, $67 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Springview Hills Resin Outdoor Adirondack Bench for $56.69 with free shipping. That's $102 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $47.44. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Mirabell 3-Piece Patio Sling Mesh Bistro Set for $56.31 with free shipping. That's $93 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Cassel Wicker Two-Seat Canopy Patio Swing for $75.48 with free shipping. That's $67 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
