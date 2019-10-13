Personalize your DealNews Experience
Save at least $15 on select sizes, with an all-time low for the Queen size. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the Mainstays Logan Writing Desk in Espresso for $34.99. Pad your order over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99. Excluding padding, that's $24 off and tied with our mention from ten days ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the Mainstays Emery 4-Drawer Dresser Chest in several colors (Black Oak pictured) for $69.99. Choose in-store pickup to drop the price to $67.81. That's tied with our June mention at $17 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $45 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $27 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's up to $55 under our June mention, at least $1,134 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at JCPenney
A $12 drop since last month and the best price we could find by $146. Buy Now at eBay
Save on over 100 home furniture and decor items. Shop Now at Amazon
Save on a selection of furniture, mattresses, and rugs. Shop Now at Macy's
Save on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we've seen and the best price we could find today by $128. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $20 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Walmart
That's a strong starting price for rugs of these sizes. Buy Now at Walmart
That's at least $5 off list and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now at Walmart
That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the best deal now by $9. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
