New
Walmart · 36 mins ago
Mainstays 13" Queen Adjustable Steel Bed Frame
$280 $549
free shipping

Walmart offers the Mainstays 13" Queen Adjustable Steel Bed Frame for $280 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $196. Buy Now

Tips
  • head and foot adjustability
  • 6-button wireless remote
  • measures 60" x 79" x 13"
  • 600-lb. capacity
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 36 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Home Furniture Walmart Mainstays
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register