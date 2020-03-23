Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Mainstays 12" Paper Pendant Light
$4 $10
free shipping w/ $35

That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • It's available in Blush or Mint.
  • Pad your order over $35 to get free shipping, otherwise shipping costs $5.99.
Features
  • 15-foot cord
  • uses one 40W incandescent bulb (not included)
  • Model: MS5722878417-02
