Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 11 mins ago
Mainstays 10-lbs. Weighted Blanket w/ Cooling Protector
$35 $53
free shipping w/ $35

That's $18 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • pad your order to over $35 to bag free shipping
Features
  • measures 48" x 72"
  • 10-lbs.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 11 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Bedding Walmart Mainstays
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register