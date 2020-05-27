That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Orders over $35 bag free shipping.)
- includes 3 pots, 1 pan, 3 lids, 2 serving spoons, and spatula
- tri-layered base
- oven- and dishwasher-safe
That's $9 less than you'd pay at Walmart. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's expected back in stock on June
37, but can still be ordered at this price.
- borosilicate glass
- dishwasher-safe
- BPA-free silicone lid
After coupon code "SERVICE10" and the $5 Kohl's Cash, that's $25 off list price and the best deal we could find.
Update: Coupon codes "SERVICE10" and "HAVE20" now drop the price to $23.99. Buy Now at Kohl's
Kohl's Cash can be redeemed May 26 through May 31.
- Shipping adds $8.95, although order of $75 or more ship for free.
- oven safe up to 500°F
- grill and griddle sides
That's $17 off list and a fantastic deal on the best design for a cooking pot in the world. By the way, it's also about $300 less than the Le Creuset brand. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or order over $45 to bag free shipping.
- Enameled
- Self-basting cooking ridges in lid
- Stainless steel handle is oven safe to 450 degrees
That's $570 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Target
- Sold and shipped by BergHOFF via Target.
- 8" and 10" fry pans
- 1.4- and 3.2-quart covered saucepans
- 2.3- and 6.2-quart covered stockpots
You'd pay about double for this quantity of a similar item elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
- Pad your order to over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise, it adds $5.99.
Save on 2019 Viathon carbon fiber road and mountain bikes from $2,098 after savings. Shop Now at Walmart
Save on furniture, electronics, apparel, toys, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 bag free shipping.
Save on refurbs from LG, Vizio, Samsung, and more, in sizes from 22" to 75" with 720p to 2160p resolutions.
Update: Prices now start from $89.99. Shop Now at Walmart
- Warranty information is available on the individual product pages.
At $3 off, this is the lowest price we could find; you'd pay at least $2 more for a similar item elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
- expands from 19.35" to 32"
- rust-resistant finish
It's a great price for a fleece throw (similar ones cost at least twice this elsewhere) – add it to orders of $35 or more to get it shipped for free. (Or, if you're nearing that $35 point, add this to your cart to help get you there!) Buy Now at Walmart
- In Gray/Blue.
- Ships free with orders of $35 or more; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99.
That's $31 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- It's available in Blue at this price; Gray or Purple cost $10 more.
- multi-position back
- measures 70.1" x 34.64" x 30.71"
That's the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
- includes 2 chairs w/ coordinating bolsters, 2 ottomans, & 1 side table
- 250-lbs. weight capacity for chairs
- Model: MS18-301-102-08
