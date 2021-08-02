Mahli Robotic 3-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner for $35

New
Belk · 44 mins ago
$35 $129
free shipping w/ $49
Save $94 off list price. Buy Now at Belk
Tips
- Available in Black or White.
- Spend $49 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge.
Features
- simultaneously sweeps, vacuums, and mops
- up to 2 hours runtime per charge
Details
Comments
-
Published 44 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
eBay · 9 hrs ago
Certified Refurbished Back-to-School Tech and Home Goods at eBay
Up to 50% off + Extra 15% off
free shipping
It includes over 100 items, including headsets for $20 after the coupon, security cameras from $21, portable speakers from $32, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured are the Certified Refurb Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Wireless Headset for $69.99 ($60 low).
- Select marked items get an extra 15% off via coupon code "B2SCRSAVING".
Amazon · 7 hrs ago
Stre 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop
$96 $239
free shipping
Clip the 60% off on-page coupon for a savings of $144. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by VGreat via Amazon.
Features
- 2,000-Pa suction
- smart app control
- WiFi connected mapping
- includes charging dock, AC power adapter, water tank, cloth mop, 2 side brushes, HEPA filter, & cleaning tool
- Model: S10 Pro
Amazon · 8 hrs ago
TCL Sweeva Robot Vacuum
$90 $140
free shipping
Clip the $40 on page coupon and apply code "TCLDEAL729" to save $50. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by TCL Flagship via Amazon.
Features
- up to two hours runtime
- multiple cleaning modes
- anti-drop sensor
- washable HEPA filter
- automatic self-recharging
- remote control
- 600m dust box
- 2,600mAh battery
- Model: Sweeva 1000
Daily Steals · 6 days ago
Neabot Robot Vacuum
$358 $600
free shipping
That's a savings of $242. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Features
- self-emptying dustpan
- 3 levels of suction (700Pa, 1,200Pa, and 2,700Pa)
- Lidar mapping navigation
Belk · 1 wk ago
Belk Clearance
up to 80% off
free shipping w/ $49
Save on over 16,000 deeply discounted items, including clothing, shoes, bed and bath, home items, and more. Shop Now at Belk
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $49 or more.
New
Belk · 49 mins ago
Cooks Tools 8-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set
$27 $100
free shipping w/ $49
That's a savings of $73 and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Belk
Tips
- Opt for store pickup where available to dodge the $8.95 shipping charge. Otherwise shipping is free on orders of $49 or more.
Features
- 1-quart covered saucepan
- 2-quart covered saucepan
- 5-quart covered dutch oven
- 8" frying pan
- 10" frying pan
- vented lids
New
Belk · 50 mins ago
Backpacks at Belk
from $10
free shipping w/ $49
Save up to 77% off over 380 backpacks. Shop Now at Belk
Tips
- Orders over $49 ship free; otherwise, shipping is $8.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Lightning Bug Kids' 20-Piece Truck Backpack Set for $10 ($35 off).
Belk · 4 days ago
BOBS from Skechers Men's Viewport Brambo Boat Shoes
$34 $85
free shipping w/ $49
That's $51 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Belk
Tips
- Orders over $49 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $8.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
Sign In or Register