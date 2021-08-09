Magnetic Wireless Dome Light for $14

New
kemimoto.com · 45 mins ago
$14 $20
free shipping
Get this price via coupon code "AFFRT30" and save $6 off list. Buy Now at kemimoto.com
Lowe's · 2 wks ago
Ceiling Fans and Decor Lighting at Lowe's
up to 50% off
free shipping w/ $45
Shop over 700 lighting and decor items, prices start $15. Shop Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Harbor Breeze Fairwind 60" Galvanized LED Ceiling Fan for $155.98 ($39 off).
Amazon · 5 days ago
Amevrgths Neon Letters & Numbers
$5.60 $14
free shipping w/ Prime
Save $8 by applying coupon code "60LJZNG4". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in multiple letters/numerals (S pictured).
- Sold by Aispice via Amazon.
Features
- made of plastic PVC
- uses LEDs
- hanging hook
- USB or 3 AA battery powered (not included)
Amazon · 5 days ago
Energetic Smarter Lighting 6" LED Recessed Light 12-Pack
$50 $100
free shipping
Apply coupon code "G3Y7VFZU" for a savings of $50. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Yankon Lighting via Amazon.
Features
- 14-watt (85-watt equivalent)
- 4 color temperatures
- stepless dimming
- junction boxes
- CRI 90+
- Model: Downlight-1109
Ends Today
Amazon · 3 days ago
Ecolor 32.8-Ft. Bluetooth LED Strip Lights
$6.80 $17
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply code "GE5PJ4T6" to save $12. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Yikenai-US via Amazon.
Features
- music sync mode
- dimmable
- 10 scenes
- timmer setting
- 16 million colors
- IR remote and control box
- 300 LEDs
kemimoto.com · 3 wks ago
Manual 6L Oil Transmission Pump
$40 $70
free shipping
Get this price via coupon code "KMSD43" and save $30 off list. Buy Now at kemimoto.com
Features
- includes oil can, plug, oil can cover, extractor, pour spout, handle, and hoses
- Model: B1201-02901WH
kemimoto.com · 3 wks ago
Universal LED Light w/ Roll Bar Mount
$16 $23
free shipping
Apply coupon code "AFFID30" to sav Buy Now at kemimoto.com
Features
- Spot Light
- Area Light
- Adjustable Angle
- Magnetic Base Design
- Removable Design
kemimoto.com · 3 wks ago
Kemimoto Adjustable Oxford Fabric Cup Holder
$17 $29
free shipping
Apply code "KMCH40" to save $12. Buy Now at kemimoto.com
Tips
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
Features
- holds water bottles up to 24-oz.
- exterior mesh pocket
- drain hole
- aluminum mounting clamps
- Model: BZH0191-02
kemimoto.com · 1 wk ago
50-Liter Camping Gear Bag
$58 $90
free shipping
Get this price via coupon code "KMSD36" and save $32 off list. Buy Now at kemimoto.com
Features
- locks and loops
- 2 tightening straps
