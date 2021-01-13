New
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 33 mins ago
Magnetic Telescopic Flashlight
$5 $16
$1 shipping

It's $11 under list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal

Features
  • 3 LED flashlight head
  • flexible neck
  • picks up to 5-lbs.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 19 hr
    Published 33 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Flashlights & Lighting That Daily Deal
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register