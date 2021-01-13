New
$5 $16
$1 shipping
It's $11 under list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Features
- 3 LED flashlight head
- flexible neck
- picks up to 5-lbs.
Details
Amazon · 3 days ago
9Aboy LED Tactical Flashlight 2-Pack
$10 $40
free shipping
Apply coupon code "XDYCWAOE" for a savings of $30. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Ahgeng. via Amazon.
Features
- requires 3 AAA batteries or a rechargeable 18650 battery (6 batteries are included)
- 5 light modes
- zoomable
- waterproof
Home Depot · 1 mo ago
Milwaukee 300 Lumens LED Magnetic Flood Light
$20 $30
pickup only
That's a $20 low. Buy Now at Home Depot
Tips
- It's available for in-store pickup only.
Features
- high impact polycarbonate lens
- water- and dust-resistant
- drop-resistant up to 12 feet
- TRUEVIEW HD output
- 2 built-in magnets and integrated hang cable
- Model: 2108
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Smith & Wesson Self Defense Tactical Penlight
$10 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- It's now in stock on January 20, but can still be purchased at this price.
Features
- includes two AAA batteries
- Model: 110250
Tanga · 17 hrs ago
Bright Basics Wireless Dual LED Light Switch 2-Pack
$10 $60
free shipping
Use code "DEALNEWS" to save $50 off list. Buy Now at Tanga
Features
- COB LED technology
- 2 built-in magnets
- peel and stick velcro backing
- includes 8 AAA batteries
