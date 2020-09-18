New
Ends Today
13 Deals · 1 hr ago
$8 $24
$1 shipping
It's $16 under list price. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Tips
- In three tip types: iPhone, USB C, and micro USB
- Also available in a 6-foot length for $2.99 extra.
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 16 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Amazon · 1 day ago
Anker 30W PIQ 3.0 USB C Charger
$18 $24
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $6 off and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Black or White.
- Sold by Woot via Amazon.
Features
- .63" thick
- compatible with most USB-C devices
- Model: A2614
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Aukey USB-C 60W PD GaN Charger
$16 $26
free shipping via Prime
Get $10 off by clipping the on-page coupon. Buy Now at Amazon
exclusive
joytutus.com · 2 wks ago
15W Wireless Qi Car Charger
$25 $42
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!
Apply coupon code "dealnews40" to save $17 off list price. Buy Now at joytutus.com
Features
- smart automatic sensor design
- car holder can hold all phones with a width of 60-80mm
- magnetic suction charging head to fit non-Qi phones
- vent clip
- 1 USB Type C cable
Amazon · 2 days ago
RAVPower 61W USB-C Wall Charger
$19 $26
free shipping w/ Prime
Clip the $7 on-page coupon to drop it to $4 less than our mention from last month, and a savings of $11 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Black.
- Sold by RAVPower Direct via Amazon.
Features
- Smart charging technology
- universal compatibility
- Power Delivery (PD) 3.0 standard
- Model: RP-PC105
13 Deals · 1 mo ago
200-Lumen 3-Mode Magnetic COB Work Light
$3 $13
$1 shipping
It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Tips
- Shipping adds $1.49, although orders of 4 or more bag free shipping.
Features
- uses 3 AAA batteries (included)
- 3 lighting modes
13 Deals · 1 wk ago
Stainless Steel Self Adhesive Hooks 2-Pack
$5 $10
free shipping
It's $5 under list price. Buy Now at 13 Deals
