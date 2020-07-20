New
13 Deals · 1 hr ago
$8 $24
$1 shipping
It's $16 under list price. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Features
- Comes with 3 types of tips: USB-C, Micro and iPhone
Details
Comments
-
Expires 7/20/2020
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 3 days ago
Anker 65-watt 4-Port USB C Charger
$38 $54
free shipping
It's $16 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- PowerPort Atom III
- 0.7" wide
- Model: A2045
Groupon · 1 wk ago
Samsung Original Fast Adaptive Charger 2-Pack w/ 2 Cables
$13 $50
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find for this quantity of chargers and cables together by $3. Buy Now at Groupon
Tips
- This bundle is sold by Accipio Technologies via Groupon.
- It's available in Black or White, and with either USB-C or MicroUSB cables.
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Mophie 7.5W Qi Wireless Charging Base for iPhone
$20 $35
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- optimized for Apple products
- Model: 4116_WRLS-CHGPAD-AC-BLK-NA
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Samsung 12W Wireless Charger Duo Pad
$61 $100
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available at this price in Black.
Features
- compatible with Qi-enabled devices
- charge 2 devices at the same time
- Fast Charge 2.0
13 Deals · 6 days ago
Magnetic 3 LED Flash Light
$5 $16
$1 shipping
It's $11 under list price. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Tips
- If you're ordering six or more, shipping is free.
Features
- flexible neck
- magnetic tool (includes four batteries)
- extends from 6.5" to 21.5"
Sign In or Register