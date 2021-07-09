Magnetic Folding COB LED Worklight/Flashlight: free but w/ $4 s&h
That Daily Deal · 46 mins ago
Magnetic Folding COB LED Worklight/Flashlight
free but w/ $4 s&h
$4 shipping

Features
  • hanging hook
  • requires 3 AA batteries (not included)
