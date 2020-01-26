Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
13 Deals · 1 hr ago
Magnetic COB Work Light
$3 $13
$1 shipping

That's $10 off and the brightest deal we could find. Buy Now at 13 Deals

Tips
  • Order three or more lights and they ship for free.
Features
  • 200 lumen brightness
  • requires 3 AAA batteries (included)
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Flashlights & Lighting 13 Deals
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register