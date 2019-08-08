- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Today only, That Daily Deal offers this Magnetic 3-LED Flashlight for $5.49 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Panamalar US Store via Amazon offers the Panamalar 1080p Wireless Outdoor Security Camera for $59.99. Coupon code "C2WQ7O2Y" drops that to $41.99. With free shipping, that's tied with out mention from three weeks ago, $18 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Everyday Home Dual-Head Motion-Sensor LED Wireless Security Light for $10.42. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's a buck under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal today by $3.) Buy Now
Tenkoo via Amazon offers its Tenkoo 28-LED 10-watt Motion Sensor Solar Street Light for $97.99. Coupon code "SQPXXING" cuts that to $58.40. With free shipping, that's $2 under our mention from two weeks ago, $41 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Ollivage Ltd via Amazon offers the Ollivage Outdoor Solar Light with Motion Sensor for $24.99. Clip the 10% off on-page and apply code "2303EELE15" to drop the price to $17.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $8 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The clippable coupon is now 5% off, so the price is now $18.74. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the Princeton Tec Point MPLS Military Light in Olive Drab/Blue LED for $14.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $25 Buy Now
The Battery Connection via eBay offers the Ultrafire X800 CREE LED Flashlight 3-Pack for $9.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find now by a buck. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rayovac 10-LED 6-volt Floating Lantern with Battery for $4.92. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Funny Utopic via Amazon offers the DiDi Deng Solar Pendant Lights for $42.99. Coupon code "4CEBOV2U" drops the price to $25.79. With free shipping, that's $17 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Unisex "I'm Silently Correcting Your Grammar" T-Shirt in Dark Heather Grey for $7.49 plus $1.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by about $8. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Universal Car Opening Lock Out 9-Piece Kit for $12.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $11 under the lowest price we could find for a similar kit elsewhere.) Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers the Trio Cup Holder Expander for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers the Disney Parks Light Up Color-Changing 12-oz. Stein for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
Amazon offers the 9GreenBox Red Brazilian Jasmine 2-Pack for $14.21 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Ideology Men's Falon Slide Sandals in several colors (Neon Orange pictured) for $3.23. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $10 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
KMMotors via Amazon offers Prime members its KMMotors S-Line Coin Side Pocket with Cupholder in Black for $24.99. Clip the 5% off coupon on the product page to drop it to $23.74. Plus, Prime members get free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last August and the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Forest Grass 35.7-Sq. Ft. Artificial Fake Grass Carpet for $81.99. Coupon code "40QWERT" drops the price to $41.99. With free shipping, that's $40 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
