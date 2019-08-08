Ollivage Ltd via Amazon offers the Ollivage Outdoor Solar Light with Motion Sensor for $24.99. Clip the 10% off on-page and apply code "2303EELE15" to drop the price to $17.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $8 off and the lowest price we could find.



Update: The clippable coupon is now 5% off, so the price is now $18.74. Buy Now