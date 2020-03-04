Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
That Daily Deal · 51 mins ago
Magnetic 3 LED Flash Light
$5 $14
free shipping

It's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at That Daily Deal

Features
  • flexible neck
  • magnetic tool (includes four batteries)
  • extends from 6.5" to 21.5"
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 51 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Flashlights & Lighting That Daily Deal
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register