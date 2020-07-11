New
Ends Today
13 Deals · 1 hr ago
$5 $16
$1 shipping
It's $11 under list price. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Features
- flexible neck
- magnetic tool (includes four batteries)
- extends from 6.5" to 21.5"
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 12 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Jesled Solar Powered Exterior Security Light
$16 $26
free shipping
Clip the on-page coupon and apply code "QDO5V2O8" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Jesled Lighting via Amazon.
Features
- 3 adjustable modes
- dusk to dawn sensor
- weatherproof
- Model: JDJP-SWL-90LED-CW-1
Amazon · 1 day ago
Cesailt 60W Garage Light 2-Pack
$21 $30
free shipping
Save 30% by using coupon code "8DBK8MZR". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Cesailt via Amazon.
Features
- 90° adjustable panels
- 6,500K daylight white
- 6,000 lumen output
TomTop · 4 days ago
Tomshine Solar Powered Energy LED Light
$17 $23
free shipping
It's $7 under list price. Buy Now at TomTop
Tips
- This item ships from China and may take up to three weeks to arrive.
Features
- 0.065W
- IP44 water resistance
- built-in 600mAh rechargeable battery
- Warm White light
- 180° beam angle
Best Buy · 1 wk ago
Coast G55 650-Lumen LED Aluminum Flashlight
$15 $43
curbside pickup
These start at $30 elsewhere. Buy Now at Best Buy
Tips
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid the $5.49 shipping fee.
Features
- impact resistant
- water resistant
- 650-foot beam range
- 3 modes
- Model: G55
Sign In or Register