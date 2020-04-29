Open Offer in New Tab
HSN · 44 mins ago
Magna Tools 5-in-1 Emergency Key Chain 2-Pack
$20 $35
It's hard to find another such key chain with this range of features and it's currently $15 off list.

Features
  • digital tire gauge
  • emergency glass breaker
  • seatbelt cutter
  • emergency whistle
  • flashing red LED and a white LED flashlight
