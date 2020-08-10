New
$9 $40
$2 shipping
It's $31 under list price. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Features
- uses high powered magnets to open and close door
- includes two 83" x 19.5" magna screen panels
Details
Target · 1 mo ago
Target Clearance Deals
from $2
free shipping w/ $35
With prices starting from $2, save on over 600 items including clothing, shoes, small appliances, haircare, dental care, furniture, electronics, and more.
Update: Starting prices have increased to $3. Shop Now at Target
Tips
- Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $3 starting price shipping fee, or get free shipping with $35.
New
Home & Cook · 2 hrs ago
All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds Sale
Up to 81% off + Extra 20% off
Although many items are out of stock, there's still some very strong savings to be made in this sale, especially after applying coupon code "THANKYOU20". Shop Now at Home & Cook
Tips
- These factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
- enter your email address to access this sale
Home Depot · 1 wk ago
Home Depot Garden Center Sale
Up to 80% off
free shipping w/ $45
Shop for paver kits, live plants, outdoor lighting, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, or get free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
IKEA · 1 mo ago
IKEA Hyllis 29" Indoor/Outdoor Shelf Unit
$10
$5 shipping
That's a very low shipped price for such a unit. Buy Now at IKEA
Features
- measures 23 5/8" x 10 5/8" x 29 1/8"
13 Deals · 1 wk ago
200-Lumen 3-Mode Magnetic COB Work Light
$3 $13
$1 shipping
It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Tips
- Shipping adds $1.49, although orders of 4 or more bag free shipping.
Features
- uses 3 AAA batteries (included)
- 3 lighting modes
13 Deals · 3 wks ago
Magnetic 3 LED Flash Light
$5 $16
$1 shipping
It's $11 under list price. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Tips
- If you're ordering six or more, shipping is free.
Features
- flexible neck
- magnetic tool (includes four batteries)
- extends from 6.5" to 21.5"
