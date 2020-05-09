Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door
$8 $30
free shipping

It's $7 under what Target charges for a similar magnetic door. Buy Now at That Daily Deal

Tips
  • It will ship in a random print.
Features
  • includes two 83" x 19.5" magna screen panels
  • uses high powered magnets to open and close door
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 12 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Home & Garden That Daily Deal
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
runonchad
Hmmm, I posed the comment below about bad assembly about a furniture set, not the screen door. Not sure why it showed up on this item. The screen door I actually have too and like it quite a bit.
1 hr 8 min ago