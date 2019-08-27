Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door for $5.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find for such a screen door by $6 today. Buy Now
Lowe's takes up to 48% off a selection of appliances, tools, and more during its Labor Day Savings Event. Plus, MyLowe's members receive free shipping on many orders. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now
Home Depot discounts hundreds of items during its Home Depot Home Labor Day Savings. Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid shipping charges which start at $5.99. Shop Now
Wayfair takes up to 80% off select furniture, decor, lighting, bedding, and more as part of its Closeout Deals. (We saw even greater discounts within, upwards of 90% off). Shipping starts at $4.99, but orders over $49 bag free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon offers the 3M Comfort Grip Gloves for $4.48 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find by $10 today. Buy Now
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Gerber Bear Grylls Scout Knife for $9.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under yesterday's mention and the best price we could find by $14 today. Buy Now
