Today only, 13 Deals offers the Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door for $5.49 with free shipping. That's tied with yesterday's expired mention and the lowest price we could find for such a screen door by $9 today. Buy Now
- two 83" x 19.5" magnetic screen panels
Crate & Barrel takes up to 60% off during its Big Summer Clearance Event. Shipping starts at $4.95, but some items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon discounts a selection of smart home, home improvement, tools, and hardware during it's Summer Renovation Event with prices starting at $6.97. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Save on brands such as Ring, Moen, Chamberlain, Scotch, 3M, American Standard, and more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Bristol 2-Door Console in Dark Oak for $30.27. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $71 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- two sliding doors
- measures 47.2" x 14.5" x 30"
Wayfair offers the Flowerhouse Flying Saucer Chair Hammock with Stand for $355.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
- 450-lb. capacity
- measures 95" x 95" x 95"
13 Deals offers the Magic Tape Rubberized Waterproof Tape for $8.49 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two days ago and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
- UV resistant
- environmentally friendly
- VOC-free
- has a wide temperature range
- can be applied hot or cold, wet or dry, even underwater
- instantly seals out water, air and moisture
- 4" x 5-foot
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Bob Ross Happy Little Tree Mints for $4.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
- order three or more to drop the price to $3.99 each
- the tin measures 3.8" x 2.4" x .8"
13 Deals offers this Himalayan Pink Salt Plug-In Night Light for $9.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
- 360° rotatable plug
- metal basket frame
- Model: 1808
