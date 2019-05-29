Walmart offers the Maglite Solitaire Incandescent 1-Cell Flashlight in Presentation Box in Blue for $8.01. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Features
  • 2-lumen output
  • traditional incandescent bulb
  • adjustable beam
  • aluminum alloy construction with IPX4 water resistance
  • runs on one AAA battery (included)
  • Model: K3A112