Rakuten · 27 mins ago
Magliner 500-lb. Capacity Folding Hand Truck
$270 w/ $40 in Rakuten points $464
free shipping

Zoro via Rakuten offers the Magliner 500-lb. Capacity Folding Hand Truck for $309.95. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $269.95. Plus, you'll bag $40.35 in Rakuten Super points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $96. Deal ends August 15. Buy Now

  • Code "HOME20"
  • Expires 8/16/2019
