Magical Floating Bookshelf
$5 $20
free shipping

That's tied with last week's mention at $15 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

  • You must apply coupon code "FLOAT50" to drop the price from $9.49 to $4.74.
  • Buy three or more to cut the price to $3.99 per shelf after the coupon.
  • measures 5.5" x 5" x 1.75"
  • supports up to 15 lbs.
  • includes mounting hardware
