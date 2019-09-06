Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's tied with last week's mention at $15 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 73% off a selection of rugs. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. (Orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Amazon offers the Redi Shade Blackout Pleated Paper Shade 6-Pack in Black for $21.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our July mention as the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find for this quantity elsewhere by $17.) Buy Now
That's $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Home Depot offers the Merola Tile Botellero 2-Bottle Unglazed Terra Cotta Stackable Floor Wine Rack 24-Pack for $243.78. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $80 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $325. Buy Now
13 Deals takes up to 90% off a wide range of items during its End of Summer Clearance Sale. Plus, bag a flat $5 shipping rate via coupon code "SUMMER19". (Shipping starts at $2.99, but increases with order total.) Save on apparel, gadgets, snacks, and more. Shop Now
13 Deals offers the Waterpik Nano Sonic Electric Toothbrush for $4.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from two weeks ago and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $2.) Buy Now
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Gerber Bear Grylls Scout Knife for $9.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under yesterday's mention and the best price we could find by $14 today. Buy Now
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Rugged Point Men's Flannel Shirt 4-Pack for $28.49 with free shipping. That's $71 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
