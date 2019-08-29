Personalize your DealNews Experience
13 Deals offers the Magical Floating Bookshelf for $9.49. Coupon code "FLOAT50" cuts the price to $4.74. With free shipping, that's $15 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Alexander Taron Engstler Cuckoo Clock for $35.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Sylvania Motion Sensor LED Light for $9.99. Coupon code "MOTION40" drops it to $5.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we could find now by $7. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 73% off a selection of rugs. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. (Orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Home Depot offers the Merola Tile Botellero 2-Bottle Unglazed Terra Cotta Stackable Floor Wine Rack 24-Pack for $243.78. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $80 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $325. Buy Now
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Men's Performance Moisture Wicking Anti-Microbial Short Sleeve T-Shirts 6-Pack in Assorted Colors for $19.49 with free shipping. At $3.25 per shirt, that's tied with last week's mention at $70 off list and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door for $5.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find for such a screen door by $6 today. Buy Now
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Gerber Bear Grylls Scout Knife for $9.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under yesterday's mention and the best price we could find by $14 today. Buy Now
