New
13 Deals · 1 hr ago
Magical Floating Bookshelf
$5 $20
free shipping

13 Deals offers the Magical Floating Bookshelf for $9.49. Coupon code "FLOAT50" cuts the price to $4.74. With free shipping, that's $15 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Tips
  • Stocking up? Buy 3 or more to cut the price to $7.99 each, or $23.97 total. Coupon code "FLOAT50" cuts that price to $11.98, also with free shipping.
Features
  • measures 5.5" x 5" x 1.75"
  • supports up to 15 lbs.
  • includes mounting hardware
↑ less
Buy from 13 Deals
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "FLOAT50"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Decor 13 Deals
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register