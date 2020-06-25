New
GameStop · 1 hr ago
Magic: The Gathering Core Set 2020 Bundle
$30 in cart
pickup

Most retailers charge at least $8 more. Additionally, you can save 15% off $75 or 25% off $125 on collectibles. Buy Now at GameStop

Tips
  • Opt for store pickup to avoid the $3.99 shipping fee or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
Features
  • 20 foil lands
  • 20 regular lands
  • 2 reference cards
  • 1 foil promo card
  • 1 oversized spindown life counter
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Comics & Collectibles GameStop
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register