Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
13 Deals · 1 hr ago
Magic Tape Rubberized Waterproof Tape
$8 $13
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at 13 Deals

Features
  • UV-resistant
  • environmentally-friendly
  • VOC-free
  • has a wide temperature range
  • can be applied hot or cold, wet or dry, even underwater
  • instantly seals out water, air and moisture
  • 4" x 5-foot
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Tools & Hardware 13 Deals
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register