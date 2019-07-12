New
$8 $15
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deals offers the Magic Tape Rubberized Waterproof Tape for $8.49 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Features
- UV resistant
- environmentally friendly
- VOC-free
- has a wide temperature range
- can be applied hot or cold, wet or dry, even underwater
- instantly seals out water, air and moisture
- 4" x 5-foot
Details
Related Offers
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Prime-Line 5-Pin Re-Keying Kit
from $9
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Prime-Line 5-Pin Re-Keying Kit in several styles (Weiser pictured) with prices starting from $8.52 as listed below. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find by about a buck. Shop Now
Features
- Weiser Re-Keying Kit for $8.52
- Schlage Re-Keying Kit for $9.97
- Kwikset Re-Keying Kit for $9.97
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Magzo Door Draft Stopper
$6 $9
free shipping w/ Prime
Magzo via Amazon offers the Magzo Door Draft Stopper in
several colors White for $8.99. Coupon code "GEJYZGCG" drops the price to $6.29. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 2" x 39"
- 3 layer design to reduce sound up to 5 times and block the cold and hot air
- Model: MENDI-WT
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Kilz Peel and Stick Paint Samples
free
free shipping w/Prime
Amazon offers select Kilz Peel and Stick Paint Samples in several colors (Loden Frost pictured) for free. (Scroll towards the bottom of the page, click on the desired color, then choose the 8x10" Peel & Stick Color Swatch option.) Plus, Prime members get free shipping. That's a great way to get a free color swatch without in-store pickup hassles. Color choices may be limited. Shop Now
Wayfair · 1 wk ago
Mats Inc. Bergo 15" Plastic Interlocking Deck Tile 14-Pack
$55 $90
free shipping
Wayfair offers the Mats Inc. Bergo 14.8" x 14.8" Plastic Interlocking Deck Tile 14-Pack in Shadow Gray for $54.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $35 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- water- and weather-resistant
- installs without fasteners or adhesives
Amazon · 3 days ago
AmazonBasics Tools & Home Improvement
Up to 20% off w/ Prime
free shipping
For Prime members only, Amazon takes up to 20% off its AmazonBasics tools & home items. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon · 6 days ago
AmazonBasics Home Improvement Items
Extra 15% off
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon continues to take an extra 15% off a selection of its AmazonBasics home improvement items via coupon code "ABHOME". Plus, Prime members receive free shipping. Some exclusions may apply Shop Now
Amazon · 1 day ago
Delta Faucets and Shower Heads at Amazon
from $26
free shipping
Amazon takes up to 20% off a selection of Delta faucets and shower heads with prices starting at $26.39. (We found even greater discounts of up to 50% within). Plus, these items bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 4 days ago
3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack
$16 $27
pickup at Walmart
Walmart continues to offer the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $11 off and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 800 MPR
- last up to three months
- select sizes from 12" x 24" x 1" to 20" x 30" x 1"
- Model: 821-3PK-BFG
That Daily Deal · 3 wks ago
Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door
$5 $30
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door for $5.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and is the lowest price we could find for such a screen door by $9 today. Buy Now
Features
- two 83" x 19.5" magnetic screen panels
New
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
The Nobleman Man Wipes 12-Pack
$18 $60
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers The Nobleman Man Wipes 12-Pack for $17.88 with free shipping. That's $3 less than what you'd pay for a similar product at this quantity elsewhere. Buy Now
Features
- six packs of Charcoal with Aloe & Chamomile
- six packs of Refreshing Aloe With Grapefruit
- 30 wipes per pack (360 wipes altogether)
That Daily Deal · 15 hrs ago
Trio Cup Holder Expander
$6
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Trio Cup Holder Expander for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- Turns 1 cup holder into 3
That Daily Deal · 4 days ago
Men's "That's A Horrible Idea. What Time?" T-Shirt
$8
$2 shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Men's "That's A Horrible Idea. What Time?" T-Shirt in Black for $7.99 plus $1.99 for shipping. That's $12 off and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- available in XXL for an extra $1.89
- available in 3XL for an extra $2.49
Features
- available in sizes S to XL
iTunes · 1 mo ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 1 day ago
CGN 2-Piece Garden Solar Bubble Lights
$14 $24
free shipping w/ Prime
CGN Direct Sales via Amazon offers the CGN 2-Piece Garden Solar Bubble Lights for $23.99. Coupon code "CGN40LIGHT" drops the price to $14.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- IP65 waterproof
- weather-resistant
- 6-8 hours working time on 4-5 hours of charging
- color-changing
Amazon · 1 day ago
Keebo Car Cleaning Kit
$24 $35
free shipping
Keebo via Amazon offers its Keebo High Pressure Car Cleaning Kit for $34.99. Coupon code "WLNGEAR9" drops the price to $24.49. With free shipping, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3 nozzle sprayers
- car wash mitt
- spare hose
- Model: 56451362223
Amazon · 6 days ago
Geek Lighting Men's Activewear Bottoms
from $9
free shipping w/ Prime
Geek Lighting via Amazon offers its Geek Lighting Men's Activewear Bottoms in several styles/colors starting at $18.99. Coupon code "VI4GRS9R" cuts the starting price to $9.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $2 under our mention from last week of the pants, at least $10 off, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Tips
- The code does not apply to the 2 Pcs Black/Black and C-yellow options.
Features
- available in select sizes from XS to XXL
