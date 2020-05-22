Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 48 mins ago
Magic Tape Rubberized Waterproof Tape
$6 $15
$1 shipping

That's $9 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at That Daily Deal

Features
  • 4" x 5-foot roll
  • can be applied hot or cold, wet or dry
  • UV-resistant
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 19 hr
    Published 48 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Tools & Hardware That Daily Deal
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register