Magic Tape Rubberized Waterproof Tape
$5 $15
$1.49 shipping

That's $10 off and the best price we could find.

Update: Shipping now adds $1.49. Buy Now at 13 Deals

Features
  • 4" x 5-foot roll
  • can be applied hot or cold, wet or dry
  • UV-resistant
2 comments
mwrobison
Correction, 6 or more for free shipping.
6 hr 42 min ago
mwrobison
Shipping is $1.49, unless you order 5 or more rolls. Each roll is 4" × 5'.
6 hr 45 min ago